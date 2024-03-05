Highlights Sunderland's defence needs to stop leaking goals to move up the table.

Consider upgrading Luke O'Nien at centre-back to strengthen the backline this coming summer.

O'Nien is a popular figure at the club and stats suggest he is a useful player despite fan opinion.

Sunderland's miserable run of form continued with an away defeat to Norwich City on Saturday.

It wasn't too long ago that the Black Cats were in the mix for the play-offs, but they've fallen away in recent weeks, and it looks as if they'll have to settle for a mid-table finish.

Mike Dodds' side have had problems at the back in recent weeks, and despite only conceding 40 goals this season, less than most of the sides around them in the table, they haven't kept a clean sheet since New Year's Day.

This is a big concern, and even in comfortable 3–1 wins against sides like Plymouth and Stoke City, Sunderland have conceded goals.

Interim boss Dodds knows his side will have to stop leaking goals if they're to stop the rot and move up the table.

The Black Cats have had a settled defence this season, with Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien forming the centre-back partnership, but perhaps the club could strengthen in that area in the summer if they continue to leak goals.

Sunderland could source a better partner for Dan Ballard

Despite being the Black Cats' captain, there are question marks over whether Luke O'Nien is the right man to partner Dan Ballard at the heart of their defence.

If the club are ambitious and want Premier League promotion next season, perhaps they could fork out on a new central defender in the summer.

We asked FLW Sunderland's fan pundit Jack Austwicke for his thoughts on whether they could look to upgrade on O'Nien at centre-back in the summer.

"I like O’Nien. He is prone to a mistake in the box, but his box defending has got a lot better," Jack told FLW.

"He’s very good on the ball, that's his main strength and that’s why he’s in the team week-in-week-out, because he’s so integral to the way we play and playing out from the back.

"99% of the time he’s very good on the ball, and he has a really good pass on him, but he is prone to a mistake in the box, whether that’s fouling someone, losing his man or just a bit of soft defending.

"As much as I love him, and he’s been a great servant, I wouldn’t necessarily get rid of him, but there are definitely better centre-backs out there to partner Dan Ballard."

Luke O'Nien's 2023/24 season

O'Nien has missed just one league game for the Black Cats this season, and that came through suspension. He has started and captained the side in every other game this season.

This shows that he's rated by every manager the club have had this season - Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds.

O'Nien is a very popular figure within the squad and amongst supporters, so it would be controversial if he was replaced in the summer, but needs must if he's not pulling his weight.

However, Sunderland's defence has been solid up until recently, so perhaps it's just a bad run of form rather than any major issues at the back.

According to Fotmob, O'Nien has some very impressive stats, and he's amongst the top 10% of players in the division in his position for a number of stats.

Luke O'Nien's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Games played 34 Minutes played 3,060 Goals 2 Successful passes 2,257 Accurate long balls 157 Successful dribbles 11 Tackles won 33 Duels won 174 Aerial duels won 64 Stats accurate as of 5th March 2024

Successful passes (2,257), accurate long balls (157), chances created (11), successful crosses (5), successful dribbles (11), tackles won (33), duels won (174), interceptions (55) and recoveries (221) are all some of the best in the league.

There's no doubting that O'Nien is very good with the ball at his feet, but these stats also suggest that he is a capable defender, too.

With 11 league games left of the season, O'Nien will be hoping to prove just how good he is as he looks to keep his starting berth for the 2024/25 campaign.