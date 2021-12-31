Sunderland to offload pair as January window opens tomorrow

Sunderland youngsters Anthony Patterson and Sam Wilding have been allowed to go out on loan this January.

Patterson, 21, has rejoined Notts County of the National League, following a stint with the club earlier in the season.

The young goalkeeper joined Notts County in the Summer and stayed with the club until the end of October. He made 16 appearances for the club before being recalled due to an injury with Lee Burge.

Sunderland needed someone to cover for starting choice goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann, but the recovery of Burge means that Patterson can once again go back out on loan.

Wilding, also 21, has also joined a National League club, Leamington, having played with the Sunderland U23 side this season.

He has been a regular starter for the underage side this campaign, but will go out on loan until February 5.

Sunderland’s sporting director spoke about the deals. He was optimistic about the position that both players were heading for in their career path.

“Although there were alternative moves on the table, we believe this remains the best fit to ensure Anthony’s development continues,” said Kristjaan Speakman, via Chronicle Live.

“Likewise, we were conscious about the need for Sam to gain more minutes and valuable experience in a competitive senior environment, so this is an excellent opportunity for him to progress.

“We retain a recall option on both players to ensure we are fully protected in continually uncertain times.”

Sunderland are currently top of the League One table. The Black Cats won their final fixture of 2021, with a comfortable 5-0 thrashing of Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday.

The club’s first fixture of the New Year will be against Wycombe Wanderers on January 8.

The Verdict

Seeking loan moves for young players is a very sensible decision for all parties involved.

That Patterson had to be brought back in October was unfortunate, but it is good that he can now go back to Notts County. Hopefully he can pick back up where he left off there and continue getting essential playing time.

Wilding needs to take the step up to senior level football if he wants to make it at Sunderland. Lee Johnson obviously doesn’t see a fit for him in his starting team just yet, so finding a loan move is the right decision at this time and should help aid his development.