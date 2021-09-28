Sunderland to make fitness call over ace as Cheltenham Town clash looms large

Sunderland are set to check on the fitness of defender Callum Doyle ahead of tonight’s game against Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light, as per a recent report by Chronicle Live.

The 17-year-old Manchester City loanee has been in fine form for the Black Cats since making his temporary move to the North East and is fast establishing himself as a key player under Lee Johnson.

However the youngster was substituted off late on against Bolton Wanderers recently, with the centre back being said to have been struggling with a back issue of late.

Speaking ahead of the game against the Robins this evening, Johnson was quick to state that the club will make the necessary fitness checks before selecting their team for this upcoming home fixture:

“We’ll reassess it, and I’ll speak to the experts in their field – the fitness coaches and the physios.”

Doyle has already made 10 appearances for Sunderland across all competitions and has certainly not looked out of his depth during what is his first ever taste of senior football.

Meanwhile, the Back Cats will be all to aware that a win could take them back to the top of Sky Bet League One if other results go their way this evening.

The Verdict

The loss of Doyle would be a slight blow for the Black Cats after the teenager’s fine start to life at the Stadium of Light, but they will also be safe in the knowledge that they have the players who can step in if he is absent.

Bailey Wright and Frederik Alves will both be keen to get their chance, with the duo offering great alternatives to Doyle.

Sunderland have a much better level of squad depth than in previous seasons and will be hoping that they can keep injuries to a minimum.

Managing the fitness of Doyle should be viewed as a priority, as the last thing anyone wants to happen is for his injury to worsen over the coming weeks.