Sunderland to battle Blackburn Rovers for Scottish starlet, bargain deal in the offing

Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers are set to do battle over the signing of Ethan Ross, according to Football Insider.

The Aberdeen starlet is facing an uncertain future with his contract set to expire in the coming weeks, and with no deal yet agreed, it means that clubs are beginning to circle.

It’s claimed that the Scottish side have offered the 19-year-old a new contract but the winger is said to be interested in a move to England as he looks to kick on in his career.

Ross has decent experience considering he’s just 19, making 35 senior appearances in total for Aberdeen and during loan spells with Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.

In terms of Sunderland and Blackburn’s interest, it’s easy to see where the player would fit.

A left winger by trade, the Black Cats are looking to strengthen their offensive options with Jordan Jones returning to Rangers, Chris Maguire leaving the club at the end of his contract and uncertainty building over Aiden McGeady’s future.

There’s a similar situation at Ewood Park with Stewart Downing leaving the club at the end of his contract, while young winger Harry Chapman looks increasingly likely to move on amid interest from Shrewsbury Town.

While Ross certainly wouldn’t be an immediate starter for either side, there’s no doubt that he’d be a promising addition for the future.

The verdict

This could be a really smart piece of business for both sides.

The Aberdeen youngster has already showed that he has the potential to be a really good player and that’s why it’s no surprise that he’s attracting such interest.

Sunderland are determined to hand opportunities to young players and so a move to the Stadium Of Light could be the ideal platform for the player, while Blackburn Rovers would offer him the chance to challenge himself in the Championship.

It seems inevitable that he’ll move on this summer but where he goes is likely to be a puzzle that will rumble on for a few weeks yet.