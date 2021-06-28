Sunderland tipped to move for 22-goal hitman as transfer verdict emerges

Kevin Phillips has backed Sunderland to complete a bargain move for Joe Pigott this summer, as quoted by Football Insider.

The Black Cats are preparing for a busy summer in the transfer market as they look to bounce back following their play-off disappointment last term in which they fell short against Lincoln City over two legs.

It’s going to be Lee Johnson’s first summer in charge of the club and that means that a number of new faces could be coming in, including the former AFC Wimbledon man.

The Portsmouth News reported earlier this month that Sunderland were keen on a move for the 22-goal attacker, and with his contract at Plough Lane now expired, Phillips has backed the Wearsiders to make a move.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “His stats speak for themselves.

“A record of nearly one in two is a great strike rate.

“My only worry is, coming from Wimbledon, can he handle the pressure of playing for Sunderland. No disrespect to Wimbledon but Sunderland is a big step up.

“I haven’t seen too much of Pigott but the lad can score goals, that is clear.

“He could be the man to replace Charlie Wyke next season because it looks as if he will be moving on.

“If Lee can get Pigott in and he scores a lot of goals for Sunderland he will be a hero straight away.”

The verdict

This could be a fantastic move for Sunderland.

With such uncertainty over Charlie Wyke’s future it seems that the Wearsiders will definitely need to add at least one prolific attacker to their squad this summer.

Pigott has an excellent record in League One and so he could be the perfect addition for Sunderland as they look to hit the ground running next term.

The 27-year-old is likely to have plenty of interest but the Black Cats will surely be confident of being able to tempt him to the Stadium Of Light.