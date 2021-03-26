Sunderland tipped to make key decision on star’s future as fans’ favourite discusses contract situation

Lee Burge deserves to be offered a new contract with Sunderland, according to former striker Kevin Phillips.

The goalkeeper has established himself as Lee Johnson’s first choice goalkeeper at the Stadium Of Light after an inconsistent run under previous boss Phil Parkinson.

Burge’s impressive displays between the sticks have played a big role in helping the Black Cats in their challenge to secure promotion to the Championship, and with his deal set to expire this summer, it means that the Wearsiders will have a decision to make.

Phillips was discussing the 28-year-old’s future and claimed that his performances have been good enough to earn a new deal, regardless of what league the club are playing in next term.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “I think the club will reward him with a new contract.

“I think he deserves the opportunity to be their number one next season, whether that be in the Championship or League One.

“Yes, he has made a couple of mistakes but name me a goalkeeper in English football who has not made a mistake this season.

“He has been more consistent of late and when I have seen him recently he has pulled off some brilliant saves.

“I think he deserves a crack at the Championship next year if they get promoted.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Lee Burge has been one of Sunderland’s most underrated players this term.

The goalkeeper has been outstanding since the turn of the year and that has been made clear with the club’s impeccable defensive record.

If Sunderland do get promoted then there’s no doubt that Burge will have played a big role in doing so and with that in mind it seems like a no-brainer to try and get him tied down to a new deal.