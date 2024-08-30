Timothee Pembele is set to leave Sunderland to join French side Le Havre.

Journalists Josue Casse and Santi Aouna have reported that the right-back is nearing a move to the French top division side.

He will join Le Havre on loan, as per Casse and Aouna, with a medical reportedly being scheduled to take place in the early hours of the morning.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris previously stated that he wanted the 21-year-old to go out on loan. There was also a chance that fellow youthful defender Zak Johnson could depart before the end of the window too, but nothing much has come of that.

More to follow...