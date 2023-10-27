Highlights Sunderland has made smart decisions and gone from strength to strength after hiring Tony Mowbray as their manager.

Mowbray has done an excellent job developing a young squad and proving his tactical acumen.

Despite recent losses, Sunderland is still in contention for a top six finish and should stick with Mowbray as their manager.

Sunderland found themselves in a major pickle in August 2022 when Alex Neil suddenly abandoned ship for Stoke City.

The 42-year-old ended the Black Cats’ time in League One, guiding the club to promotion via the play-offs after just a few months in charge.

It was the end of the transfer window and Sunderland had made a solid start to life back in the second tier.

This could have been a disastrous moment for the Wearside outfit, who were only thinking about establishing themselves as a Championship side once again after multiple seasons down in the third division.

But the club has gone from strength to strength off the back of a series of smart decisions, the first of which was made by hiring Tony Mowbray.

How has Tony Mowbray done for Sunderland?

The 59-year-old departed Blackburn Rovers in underwhelming circumstances, with his contract expiring after a solid campaign with the Lancashire side.

He had led the club back to the Championship, and Rovers were promotion contenders during his final year in charge.

But a failure to renew his deal led him to their promotion rivals Sunderland, who finished sixth in the table at the expense of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side last season, with goal difference preventing Blackburn from reaching the play-offs.

The veteran coach has done an excellent job bringing through a very young squad at the Stadium of Light, with the likes of Jack Clarke and Dan Ballard flourishing.

He has not played a major role in bringing in the players at his disposal, but he has proven his tactical acumen by how well he has developed these bright stars into promotion contenders.

He has had to adapt to significant departures and injury issues during his year in charge of the Wearside club.

But that has not stopped him from succeeding, ultimately proving a worthy replacement for Neil who led the Potters to a disappointing 16th place finish last year.

Stoke are again struggling to compete with Sunderland, which must be quite satisfying for someone like Kristjaan Speakman.

Speakman is the key decision maker for the Black Cats, and he was the one who played a big role in convincing Mowbray to come on board.

Can Sunderland fight for promotion this season?

A poor first few games of this season had some worrying that a play-off hangover was going to impact Sunderland this year.

There was even some speculation over the summer that Mowbray might even be replaced despite doing such a good job.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

But he has since proven yet again that he deserves to be the man at the helm at the Stadium of Light, with the club fighting for a top six finish.

Injuries have hurt them again this year, but the former Blackburn manager is handling these issues well and continuing to get good results.

The recent dip in form shouldn’t be too big of a cause for concern, with the gap to the play-offs still just one point despite three losses in a row.

Competition for a top six spot will be fierce given how far ahead the top two now are, but Sunderland are best placed to get there if they continue to stick by Mowbray now.