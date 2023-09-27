Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard could potentially be on his way out of the club during the January transfer window.

Manager Tony Mowbray thought he was going to leave in the summer and although a move failed to materialise for the ex-Huddersfield Town man, that doesn't mean he will stay at the Stadium of Light beyond the end of the winter window.

Pritchard is now one of the older heads at the club with Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch leaving during the summer window and Carl Winchester being released - and he will be hoping that he still has a part to play on Wearside.

Having played a big part in guiding the Black Cats to wear they are now, as potential promotion candidates in the Championship following their time in League One, he will be keen to finish the job and get the club back to the Premier League.

He's already an admired figure at the Stadium of Light but he will be remembered even more fondly if the Wearside club were promoted once more whilst he's there.

But the midfielder's future is unclear and we have weighed up the pros and cons of keeping him at the club, with Mowbray and the Black Cats' board having a big decision to make.

Why should Sunderland sell Alex Pritchard?

At the moment, the Black Cats have plenty of other options that can play in an advanced midfield role.

Teenager Jobe Bellingham has shown that he can do it, Bradley Dack is an experienced option in this area and the likes of Abdoullah Ba and Adil Aouchiche can also play there.

16-year-old Chris Rigg shouldn't be forgotten about either and if Pritchard remains ahead of him in the pecking order for too long, that could end up adversely affecting his development.

That's the last thing the Black Cats will want considering how promising the Englishman is.

The Black Cats can't afford to have too many players on their wage bill either and as an experienced player, Pritchard is probably on a fair amount on Wearside.

The player may become unhappy too if he isn't playing regularly, something that could end up creating a bad atmosphere if he isn't professional.

With these reasons in mind, there's definitely a strong case for Sunderland to cash in on him.

Why should Sunderland not sell Alex Pritchard?

As previously mentioned, Pritchard is one of the more experienced figures and considering the Black Cats have a very young squad, he could be a very important role model in the dressing room.

And as an older head, he could help the likes of Dack and Corry Evans to maintain standards in the dressing room.

Having young players will be important for the Black Cats because they could be sold for a decent amount in the future, but having the right mix of youth and experience is important for the present, with big expectations on the club.

Having older players that will be able to cope with these expectations better could be crucial.

Pritchard is also a real asset to have on the pitch, with his set pieces proving to be a game-changer in the past.

Against Queens Park Rangers earlier this season, he showed exactly why he should be an important part of the team and unless it's for financial reasons, it seems foolish for the club to cash in on him in January.

It's not as if they would make a huge amount of money from his sale.