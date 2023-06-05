It is set to be another busy summer at Sunderland with Tony Mowbray looking to assemble a squad that is capable of going one better than last season's play-off semi-final defeat.

The Black Cats' hierarchy and recruitment team have seemingly wasted no time in planning for next season and it is edging closer until the official transfer window opens its doors for business.

Proving to possess a very exciting academy with talented individuals who have been given opportunities in a first-team environment, in the likes of Chris Rigg and Tom Watson, the club have certainly shown there is a clear pathway.

Which Sunderland player are Man City considering ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window?

Manchester City are interested in a move for young Sunderland goalkeeper Toby Bell, as per a report from the Mail Online.

The academy shot-stopper currently represents the Championship club at U14 level but is being considered by the Premier League champions, who have proven to recruit well from English academies in recent years.

It remains to be seen if Man City are able to strike a deal for the young goalkeeper who has already gained experience with England at youth level.

The Academy of Light has developed some fantastic individuals over the years and despite there being an element of disappointment early on their careers (if he does depart), you would back the Championship club to continue producing exciting talent.

What else has been happening at Sunderland ahead of the summer transfer window?

Several Premier League clubs currently have an interest in Black Cats winger Jack Clarke as it remains to be seen if a move away will come to fruition in the summer.

The Mail Online report has claimed that Sunderland will have to up their bid if they are to secure the services of exciting Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

As per the article, the Black Cats offered a fee around the £1 million mark, with Birmingham's valuation unknown at this point.

A more positive update, from the same Mail Online report, suggests that Sunderland are positioned well in their pursuit of Central Coast Mariners defender Nectarios Triantis, with the 20-year-old being keen to play under Mowbray.

There is also interest coming from Crystal Palace, however, he would have to go out on loan if a move to Selhurst Park came to fruition, acting as a boost for the Championship outfit.