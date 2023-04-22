Sunderland travel to take on West Brom tomorrow knowing they need to win to keep their play-off hopes alive.

More injury woe for Sunderland

Ahead of the weekend fixtures, the Black Cats are two points away from the top six, but two of the sides above them in the table, including Albion, have a game in hand. So, it really is a crucial clash, and it will realistically be very tough for Sunderland to leapfrog Carlos Corberan’s side if they don’t win.

Therefore, the stakes are high, and Tony Mowbray hasn’t been helped by yet more injury issues to his squad.

The experienced boss is already having to deal with a pretty remarkable crisis, with the likes of Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Elliott Embleton and Corry Evans just some of the senior players out with problems, and they’ve all missed chunks of the campaign.

Despite that, the Wearside outfit have managed to keep themselves in the mix to go up ahead of the trip to The Hawthorns.

However, there was more bad news before the game, as it was revealed that Danny Batth will miss the final few games with a knee injury picked up late on against Huddersfield Town last time out.

That leaves Sunderland with no senior centre-backs to play, meaning the versatile Luke O’Nien is likely to partner Trai Hume at the back.

Elsewhere, there was more concerning news shared by Mowbray, as he confirmed that Joe Gelhardt had missed training and is now a doubt for the trip to the Midlands.

The on-loan Leeds forward hasn’t had the best of times at the Stadium of Light, but he did score a fine goal against the Terriers in the week.

Sunderland have won just one of their last five league matches | Credit: Action Images/Lee Smith.

Attack is the best form of defence

This is obviously not the news that Sunderland wanted with Danny Batth, particularly against a West Brom side that are physically strong and can be a threat from set-plays. So, O’Nien and Hume are going to have to put in massive performances to keep the clean sheet.

But, given the injury situation, you would expect Mowbray to think attack is the best form of defence against his former club. Despite the injury issues, Sunderland will still have the likes of Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo in the XI, so they have enough quality to score goals.

Ultimately, it’s a big game and one last chance for Sunderland to force their way into the play-offs, and they will be desperate to get the win.