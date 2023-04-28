Sunderland face a crucial promotion clash this weekend when they take on Watford.

The Black Cats moved into sixth place in the table with a big win over West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Tony Mowbray’s side came from behind to win 2-1 at The Hawthorns courtesy of a Dennis Cirkin brace in the second half.

Can Sunderland earn a play-off place?

However, a top six place is far from secured going into the final two games of the season.

As many as seven teams outside the play-off places can still earn their way into one of the four coveted spots going into the final couple of weekends of the campaign.

Chris Wilder’s side are at the bottom of that list in 13th place in the table, with six points separating the two teams.

The Hornets are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, coming into Saturday’s clash off the back of losses to Hull City and Cardiff City.

But, while a play-off place is unlikely, it is still possible for Watford to make ground on Sunderland if they can earn a win this weekend.

Here we look at the latest team news ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Wilder’s side…

Who is unavailable for Sunderland against Watford?

Danny Batth has been recently ruled out for the remainder of the season, joining Ross Stewart on the sidelines until the summer.

Elliot Embleton is also expected to miss the final two games, potentially ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Corry Evans, Aji Alese, and Jewison Bennette also remain on the sidelines and are all set to miss this weekend’s clash with the Hornets.

These injuries have left Mowbray with a smaller squad going into the end of the campaign, with doubts also remaining on the fitness of Dan Ballard.

It is hoped that the centre-back can make his return to the team before the season ends, but the clash with Watford may prove too soon.

Mowbray did receive a boost last weekend with the return of Edouard Michut to the bench and the youngster may even step into the starting lineup this weekend.

Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns in the squad.

That means we may see an unchanged team on Saturday from the one that earned an important win last weekend against West Brom.

Victory will keep Sunderland inside the play-off places, but for an unexpected swing in goal difference.