Sunderland will be looking to continue their impressive recent form on Wednesday night, when they host Watford at The Stadium of Light.

Following their comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday, the Black Cats have now won four of their last five league games.

As a result, Tony Mowbray's side go into this mid-week round of fixtures fourth in the Championship table, with 16 points from nine league games so far.

Watford by contrast, have endured a tough start to the season, winning just two of their nine league outings so far, although they have just extended the contract of manager Valerien Ismael, only a few months after his appointment in the summer.

Consequently, this could be something of an opportunity for Sunderland to pick up another three points towards their play-off push here.

However, they will have to that without the services of a number of players, who are currently unavailable due to injury, and we've taken a look at the players Sunderland will be missing for that game, right here.

Which Sunderland players are injured for the Watford match?

With several individuals having already been unavailable for this game, Sunderland now look to have been hit with another setback ahead of the visit of the Hornets.

Speaking in the lead-up to the match, Mowbray has revealed that a "key" Sunderland player has picked up an injury that is set to keep him out of the clash with the Hornets, although he could return for Saturday's derby with Middlesbrough.

However, the Black Cats boss elected not to identify the individual who is set to miss out, meaning that situation may only become clear once the team news is released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mowbray has revealed that he expects the midfield duo of Pierre Ekwah and Bradley Dack to be available after the international break, as they recover from a dead leg and hamstring injury that has kept them out of the three and four games respectively.

Elsewhere, the defensive duo of Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese, along with striker Eliezer Mayenda, are all also expected to be fit after the international break.

Cirkin and Mayenda have both been struggling with hamstring issues, while Alese has been hit with a recurrence of a thigh problem from last season, with it suggested that the latter two will need to feature for the Under 21s to build their match fitness, before they are able to return to senior action, having been unable to make an appearance so far this season.

Another absentee for Sunderland is club captain Corry Evans, who is continuing his recovery from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered back in January.

What do those injuries mean for Mowbray's Sunderland selection vs Watford?

While discussing the impact of those various injuries blows his Sunderland side are having to deal with ahead of that clash with Watford, Mowbray admitted he now has limited scope for rotation in this game.

That is despite the fact that he may well want to make changes, in order to cope with the busy Championship schedule clubs are playing through right now.

As a result, it seems many of those who have been starting recently for Sunderland, are going to have to once again step up for the club in this meeting with Watford.