Sunderland team news: The players set to miss Stoke match

Sunderland will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Stoke City at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side will feel it’s a must-win as they look to close the five-point gap to the top six, whilst they will also be desperate to get the victory against former boss Alex Neil who returns to town.

Even though the Scotsman took the Black Cats back to the Championship, he is sure to receive a hostile reception given the way he left for Stoke earlier in the campaign.

So, that adds a bit of spice to the fixture for Sunderland and here we give a run down on the latest injury news for Mowbray’s men…

Long-term absentees

The Wearside outfit have had bad luck on the injury front and there are many who are out for a lengthy period.

The likes of Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton are out for the foreseeable future, although the latter could play again this season, whilst the most high profile currently injured player is Ross Stewart, with the striker having been badly missed.

Stoke will come too soon for others

It’s not all bad news with the injuries though, as Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin have been making progress as they return from their respective issues.

Having either of the pair back will be a boost for Mowbray considering they can both play left-back but unfortunately neither looks set to be available for the visit of the Potters.

However, they are close to returning to the fold and could be involved next weekend when Sunderland take on Norwich.

