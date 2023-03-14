Sunderland team news: The players set to miss Sheffield United match

Sunderland will be looking to build on their 1-0 win at Norwich City over the weekend on Wednesday night, when they travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.

The Black Cats ended their three game losing run with that victory at Carrow Road, which has breathed new life into their push for the Championship play-off places.

Tony Mowbray’s side now sit tenth in the second-tier standings, five points adrift of those top six spots with ten games of the regular season still to be played.

Sheffield United meanwhile, go into this one second in the table, four points clear of the play-off places in the battle for automatic promotion.

However, the Blades have lost four of their last six league games, and may have an eye on their FA Cup Quarter Final clash with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

But while that may ean there is some argument that this could be an opportunity for the Black Cats, it will still be a challenge for them, given the players they are missing.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the players who are unavailable to Sunderland for this clash with Sheffield United on Wednesday, right here.

The main absentee for the Black Cats is once agan top scorer Ross Stewart, with the striker having long since been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Another key player Sunderland will be missing is captain Corry Evans, with the midfielder another who was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in January.

Elsewhere, midfielder Elliot Embleton remains out for the foreseeable future due to an ankle injury.

Sunderland were also dealt another long term blow last week, with the news that defender Aji Alese will also miss the rest of the season with a thigh problem.

Meanwhile, Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo and attacker Alex Pritchard both missed the win over Norwich, and Mowbray believes he could have both back within the weekend.

That though, means they could miss the trip to Bramall Lane, and potentially return against Luton at the weekend instead.

It also remains to be seen if defensive duo Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins will be available for this one, as they continue to progress in their recoveries, after more extended absences.