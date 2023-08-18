Sunderland will go in search of their first points of the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, as they host Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats go into the game having suffered 2-1 defeats to Ipswich Town and Preston in their opening two league games of the season, while they were also beaten on penalties by League Two side Crewe Alexandra in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Rotherham meanwhile, claimed their first point of the league campaign last weekend, drawing 2-2 with Blackburn. However, they may feel they should have had all three, after seeing winger Fred Onyedinma controversially sent off while leading 2-0.

Onyedinma will of course, now be suspended for the clash with the Black Cats on Saturday afternoon.

But how does Sunderland's own availability situation look ahead of this clash with the Millers?

Sunderland v Rotherham United: Team news

Here, we've taken a look at all the latest Sunderland team news for the meeting with Rotherham, which could have a big say on the outcome of the game.

There has been some positive news for Tony Mowbray in terms of his selection options in the lead-up to this game, with Lynden Gooch back in contention for selection.

The wide player has missed the Black Cats' last two games due to a knock he suffered on the opening day, but Mowbray has confirmed that he is now back in training, and could feature against the Millers.

However, Sunderland have also suffered a fresh blow this week, with teenage starlet Chris Rigg set to miss out against Rotherham.

The attacking prospect suffered a concussion while playing for the club's U21s earlier in the week, meaning Sunderland will now have to follow EFL protocols that prevent him from featuring in Saturday's game.

Elsewhere, summer signing Jenson Seelt and long-term absentee Elliot Embleton are making progress in their own recoveries, although they will not feature at the weekend.

Embleton has been out since breaking his ankle in December, while Seelt has played just 45 minutes of friendly action since joining the club due to an ankle issue of his own.

Now though, Mowbray has revealed both are taking part in warm-ups in training and could return to full sessions as soon as next week.

Midfielder Corry Evans is another who is making progress in his own recovery from the Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury he suffered back in January.

According to Mowbray, the Northern Ireland international is now training on grass once again, although he is still several months away from being able to challenge for a place in the first team once again.

Elsewhere, striker Ross Stewart, midfielder Jay Matete and centre-back Aji Alese all remain out for the foreseeable future as they continue to recover from their own long-term injuries, meaning they will not be involved in this weekend's clash with Matt Taylor's side.

Sunderland claimed a 3-0 win over the Millers in this fixture last season, thanks to a double from Stewart, and a striker from winger Jack Clarke, with a repeat result something those of a Black Cats persuasion will no doubt be desperate for.