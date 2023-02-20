Sunderland team news: The players set to miss Rotherham match on Tuesday night

Sunderland will be hoping to strengthen their position in the Championship play-off positions when they visit Rotherham United tomorrow evening.

The Black Cats currently sit third in the second tier standings, although the race for the play-offs is looking extremely tight and competitive as things stand.

Tony Mowbray’s men have picked up 11 points from their last five games and haven’t suffered a league defeat away from The Stadium of Light since mid-October.

Whilst we wait and see how tomorrow night’s fixture plays out at the New York Stadium, here, we take a look at the Sunderland team news and who is set to miss out.

Ross Stewart

Sunderland will once again be without talisman Ross Stewart against the Millers, with the Scottish forward set to miss the rest of the campaign with an Achilles issue.

The 26-year-old had netted 10 goals and provided three assists in 13 Championship fixtures before injury struck, and whilst the Black Cats have dealt with his absence well, the fact he remains out is still a massive blow.

Corry Evans

Similarly, Corry Evans is expected to miss the rest of the campaign, with the experienced midfielder suffering an anterior cruciate ligament against Middlesbrough last month.

The 32-year-old was an integral part of the Sunderland starting XI for the vast majority of the season until he picked up the injury against Boro.

Elliot Embleton

Certainly suffering when it comes to the central midfield position, Elliot Embleton is another who could be out for what remains of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has missed Sunderland’s last nine league fixtures due to an ankle injury, after featuring in every league game prior to a Boxing Day clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Jewison Bennette

There was no place for Jewison Bennette on the Sunderland bench during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

The exciting winger posted a photo onto Instagram with his leg raised up and it was captioned: ‘It’s therapy time.’

Lynden Gooch and Niall Huggins

Seemingly making good progress from their respective injuries, Lynden Gooch and Niall Huggins are carefully being brought back into things at Sunderland, although it remains to be seen when exactly the pair will be available.