Sunderland team news: The players set to miss Norwich match

Sunderland face Norwich City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get back to winning ways.

The Black Cats have lost three matches on the spin in the league and that has left them sat in 11th place in the table as we head into the final throes of the campaign.

They still have a play-off chance, of course, but they need to get momentum going once more and there could be few better catalysts for which to do so than a win against a Norwich City side that is sat just inside the top six.

Norwich have really picked up in terms of form since the arrival of David Wagner and are going to present quite the challenge to Sunderland but ultimately these are the games you have to play and win if you are to earn promotion to the Premier League.

A big game then, and in terms of team news for the men from Wearside the main concerns are already long-established injury issues such as to Ross Stewart and Corry Evans.

Both of them are out for the rest of the season which is obviously a real blow for them and the club, whilst there are some other injury concerns as well.

Elliot Embleton remains out and may only play a part right at the end of the campaign, but there could be better news on Lynden Gooch, Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin with them all potentially available in the near future.

Gooch and Huggins are both back in training and may be available for this weekend, whilst Cirkin is recovering from concussion and should be available soon – though concussion protocols will rightly have the final say on any return he hopes to have.

Just six points separate these two sides in the league table going into this game at the weekend and so naturally a win for Sunderland will make the race for the top six even tighter.

Another loss, though, and they’ll suddenly be starting to worry that this year might not be the one where they earn a shot at Premier League promotion.