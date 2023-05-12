Sunderland achieved a top six finish in the Championship this season.

Tony Mowbray’s side moved into sixth place on the final day of the campaign with a 3-0 win over Preston North End.

This has qualified the team for a play-off semi-final clash with Luton Town.

The first leg will take place this weekend, with the Hatters visiting the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening.

Can Sunderland earn Premier League promotion?

The Black Cats will be seeking back-to-back promotions having made their way through the League One play-offs last season under Alex Neil.

Mowbray also has plenty of play-off experience in his time both as a manager and as a player.

Sunderland go into the play-offs with the youngest side and a lot of momentum having gone nine games unbeaten in the league prior to facing Rob Edwards’ side.

However, Luton did finish 11 points clear of Mowbray’s team in the league, which will make them favourites among many on-lookers.

What is the latest Sunderland team news ahead of Luton Town clash?

Sunderland will be without the likes of Daniel Ballard for Saturday’s first leg clash.

Mowbray has confirmed that the defender is still unavailable having struggled with fitness issues in recent weeks.

The centre back’s last appearance for the club came in March in a 1-1 draw with Luton.

It was hoped he could make his return to the team, but he has been unable to recover in time.

A decision has yet been made on the availability of Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch, but the pair missed training earlier in the week so there is doubt over whether they will feature.

Elsewhere, a number of first team regulars remain absent.

Ross Stewart has been out of action since January and is no closer to a return, despite the team making the play-offs.

An Achilles injury means he won’t be in action again until next season.

Danny Batth similarly was ruled out for the rest of the campaign with injury, and his chances of returning weren’t improved by the club’s qualification for the play-offs.

Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette will all also remain sidelined.

This will leave Mowbray with some selection headaches as he looks to find the right balance to cope with Luton while still remaining a potent attacking threat in their own right.

In particular, the area of centre back will be a struggle for Mowbray with a lack of options currently in the squad.