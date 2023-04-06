Sunderland will be looking to build upon the point that they gained in their recent clash with league leaders Burnley when they host Hull City at the Stadium of Light tomorrow.

The Black Cats became only the sixth team to prevent Burnley from securing a league victory at Turf Moor this season as last weekend's showdown ended in a stalemate.

Currently 12th in the Championship standings, Sunderland still have an outside chance of securing a top-six finish next month.

Seven points adrift of Blackburn Rovers who occupy the final play-off spot, Tony Mowbray's side will need to embark on a winning run in order to have a chance of closing this particular gap.

Whereas Mowbray will be able to turn to Alex Pritchard and Dennis Cirkin for inspiration on Friday, he is set to be without a number of influential players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the Sunderland players that are definitely set to miss this fixture.

Who will be unavailable for Sunderland's meeting with Hull City?

Sunderland will not be able to call upon the services of Aji Alese on Friday as the defender suffered a season-ending thigh injury last month.

Before picking up this issue, Alese made 20 league appearances and also represented his side in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Ross Stewart will also be another notable absentee from Sunderland's match-day squad.

The Scotland international was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign in February due to an Achilles injury.

Stewart set the Championship alight with his attacking displays earlier this season as he provided 13 direct goal contributions in 13 league appearances.

Like Alese and Stewart, Corry Evans will also be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Evans, who signed a new contract with Sunderland earlier this year, is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Daniel Ballard will not make his return to action in this fixture as he recently suffered an issue with his hamstring while on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Jewison Bennette meanwhile picked up a shoulder injury while representing Costa Rica last month and is set to undergo surgery next week to resolve this problem.

Elliot Embleton is not set to make his return to action until the 2023/24 campaign after suffering a broken ankle in December.

Embleton provided four direct goal contributions in 23 league appearances before picking up this particular issue during the club's previous meeting with Hull.

Will Sunderland be able to claim a win in the absence of these players?

Whereas not being able to call upon these aforementioned players is a blow for Sunderland, they will still be confident in their ability to secure a win over Hull.

Despite being reduced to ten men in the reverse clash, the Black Cats managed to seal a point at the MKM Stadium.

Providing that the likes of Amad Diallo, Joe Gelhardt and Jack Clarke are firing on all cylinders, Sunderland may prove to be too strong for their opponents tomorrow.