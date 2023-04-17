Although in recent weeks it looked as though their play-off chances had dwindled, back-to-back wins for Sunderland, including at the weekend, have seen them climb back into contention.

Indeed, although Blackburn Rovers in sixth do have a game in hand, Sunderland, in ninth, are just two points behind them, with four matches still left to play.

That makes the club's match against Huddersfield Town tomorrow night a very important one indeed.

With the Terriers in a relegation fight, and the away side in this upcoming fixture, Sunderland will be the favourites to take all three points, and if they fail to do so, it will surely be a big blow to their play-off ambitions.

With that said, the team available to Tony Mowbray is going to be key, hence, we've taken a look at the latest Sunderland team news below.

What is the latest Sunderland team news ahead of their Huddersfield Town clash?

With Tony Mowbray having spoken to the media, we know which players are set to be available and unavailable, for the most part.

Full-back Dennis Cirkin will be one of those not available, for example.

Fortunately, he is not injured, however, he must serve a one-match suspension following his red card versus Birmingham City at the weekend.

Central defender Dan Ballard is another Sunderland player set to miss the Huddersfield Town clash tomorrow evening.

The 23-year-old has missed the club's last four matches with a hamstring injury and looks set to make it five by being absent from the Canaries clash tomorrow evening.

Mystery injury

Unfortunately for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray did reveal the club had picked up one injury from the weekend.

He did, however, say it wasn't a bad injury, and refused to reveal who it is.

Indeed, he told the media, via Sunderland Echo: "I think the ones who are fit are fit and those who are not fit.

"We have picked up one injury from the weekend but don’t want to tell you who it is.

"It’s not a bad injury, I don’t think so, it might just be this game.

Longer-term absentees

As well as the players mentioned above, Sunderland also, unfortunately for them, have a number of players currently sidelined with longer-term injuries.

The list, at this stage, comprises Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese, and Jeiwison Bennette, who are all going to miss out tomorrow night.

When is Sunderland's next match?

Sunderland v Huddersfield Town is set to take place on Tuesday 18th April.

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light is scheduled for 7:45PM.