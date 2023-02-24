Sunderland team news: The players set to miss Coventry match on Saturday

Sunderland will be striving to return to winning ways when they make the trip to Coventry City tomorrow after the Black Cats dropped out of the play-off positions during the week.

As things stand, Tony Mowbray’s side sit two places but one point from Luton Town in sixth in what is proving to be an extremely tight and competitive race for the play-offs.

Coventry also remain in the hunt for a top-six spot as the campaign enters its final third, with the Sky Blues currently five points outside of the play-off positions.

Whilst we wait for tomorrow’s clash to go ahead, here, we take a look at the latest Sunderland injury news and who is expected to miss the game…

Corry Evans

Corry Evans is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during last month’s 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough.

The 32-year-old, who has since penned down a new one-year deal at The Stadium of Light, appeared 24 times in the league before injury struck.

Ross Stewart

Ross Stewart is another who is expected to miss what remains of this Championship campaign, with the talismanic forward struggling with an Achilles injury at present.

Scoring 10 times and providing three assists in 13 matches as he adapted to second-tier football seamlessly, Stewart’s continued absence is extremely unfortunate as the Black Cats chase down a play-off spot.

Elliot Embleton

Making it three from three when looking at players who are likely to miss the rest of the season, Elliot Embleton is another long-term absentee.

The central midfielder is currently struggling with an ankle injury and has missed the last 10 league games after playing a part in every Championship fixture up until late December.

Tony Mowbray update

Tony Mowbray was rather tightlipped when it came to providing an injury update to the Sunderland Echo ahead of this fixture at the CBS Arena.

However, he did suggest that there are a few within the squad that are carrying knocks after Tuesday evening’s 2-1 defeat at Rotherham United.

The Sunderland boss also indicated that was nothing new when it comes to players potentially returning from injury.