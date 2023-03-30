Sunderland face a big challenge as they continue their push for a place in the Championship play-offs on Friday night, as they travel to Turf Moor to face league leaders Burnley.

The match sees the Black Cats return to action after the March international break, and they go into that fixture 11th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

That comes after a run of just one win in the last seven games for Tony Mowbray's side, form that will need to improve if they are to claim a top six spot in the coming weeks.

However, this will not be an easy game for them to change that in, with Burnley still unbeaten on home soil in the Championship this season.

Beyond that, the visitor's task will be further increased by the fact that they will be unable to call upon a number of key players for this game, due to injury.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Sunderland players who are set to miss this clash with Burnley on Friday night, right here.

Which Sunderland players will miss the Burnley game?

To start with the stand-out name who will once again be unavailable for the Black Cats this weekend is top scorer Ross Stewart, with the striker having been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury back in January.

Captain Corry Evans will also be absent on Friday, having also seen his season ended, this time by an ACL injury, in January.

Elsewhere, Elliot Embleton remains a long-term absentee for Sunderland, after suffering a fractured ankle and ligament damage back in December.

Meanwhile, versatile defender Aji Alese picked up a thigh injury earlier in March, meaning he is another who will not play again for the club before the season ends.

The international break has not been kind to Sunderland either, with winger Jewison Bennette expected to miss the rest of the season, after dislocating his shoulder while in training with Costa Rica.

Centre-back Dan Ballard also suffered a blow while away with his country, picking up a hamstring injury in Northern Ireland's 1-0 defeat to Finland on Sunday that is set to keep him out for up to three weeks, meaning he will not feature against the Clarets.

It also remains to be seen whether the defensive duo of Niall Huggins - who has been battling for fitness for an extended period now - and Dennis Cirkin - who has been suffering the effects of a concussion sustained in February - will feature at Turf Moor, with Mowbray understandably taking a cautious approach of the fitness of those two players.