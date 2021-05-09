Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sunderland team news: Lee Johnson make one key change for clash with Northampton Town

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sunderland are gearing up for their final match before the crucial play-off fixtures that will decide their fate.

The Black Cats welcome Northampton Town to Wearside hoping to secure third spot in the table, while also building confidence within the group ahead of the matches that will decide which division they’ll be playing in next term.

For the Cobblers this is an opportunity to make a real statement after suffering relegation back to League Two.

Kick-off is at 12pm and Football League World are in position in the Stadium Of Light press box where we have just received the confirmed team news ahead of the clash.

Here are the teams in full…

Sunderland 

Lee Johnson has made just one change for the visit of the Cobblers.

Charlie Wyke returns to the starting line-up in place of Ross Stewart who drops out of the matchday squad. Aiden McGeady returns to the bench.

Sunderland XI: Sunderland XI: Burge, McLaughlin, Wright, O’Nien, Hume,  Scowen, Power, Diamond, Jones, Gooch, Wyke.

Substitutes: Maguire, O’Brien, Matthews, Leadbitter, McFadzean, Winchester, McGeady

Northampton Town

Jon Brady has named his first XI since taking charge of the Cobblers.

Northampton Town will be without some key defenders as they look to restore some pride following their relegation from League One.

Northampton Town XI: Mitchell, McWilliams, Horsfall, Jones, Harriman, Morris, Watson, Hoskins, Marshall, Miller, Rose

Substitutes: Woods, Bolger, Roberts, Cross, Ashley-Seal, Jones, Chukwuemeka


