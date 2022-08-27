Sunderland team news confirmed as Black Cats face Norwich without Alex Neil

It’s been a hectic few days for Sunderland who are on the brink of losing their manager to Stoke City.

The Black Cats have had a promising start to proceedings this year in the Sky Bet Championship after their promotion from Sky Bet League One last season, and it is clear that under Alex Neil they were enjoying a really decent patch.

However, that is not enough, by the looks of things, for him to turn down Stoke City’s advances, who made the move for Neil towards the end of last week following their removal of Michael O’Neill.

The season waits for no-one, though, and Sunderland must now concentrate on trying to get a result against Norwich, with remaining first-team coaching staff taking over in Neil’s absence.

This is the team they have named for this one:

📝 Our starting XI to take on Norwich City. 🔴⚪⚫#SAFC | #SUNNOR — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 27, 2022

The Verdict

It’ll be interesting to see how Sunderland’s players all deal with the situation following on from the news involving Neil.

They are professionals at the end of the day, and once they get on that pitch they will be expected to try and get a result for their club.

We’ll soon see how they do.