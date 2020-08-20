Sunderland targeting transfer move for Bristol City player

Sunderland are interested in signing Bristol City midfielder Sammie Szmodics, according to reports from Football Insider.

Szmodics joined the Robins from Colchester United last summer, on the back of scoring 15 goals for the League Two side in 2018/19.

The 24-year-old has since found game time hard to come by at Ashton Gate, with the midfielder making only three appearances in the Championship as well as featuring once in the Carabao Cup.

Szmodics was sent out on loan to Peterborough United in January, though, with the playmaker lighting up League One with four goals and four assists in 10 games.

The attacking midfielder played an influential role in helping Darren Ferguson’s side push for a play-off spot, but Posh narrowly missed out on a top-six finish after the campaign was curtailed.

Now, Football Insider claim that Sunderland have set their sights on Szmodics, who is out of favour at Ashton Gate.

An Ashton Gate exit this summer is said to be likely, with the Black Cats looking to bring Szmodics in as they look to ignite a push for promotion back up to the Championship next season.

The Verdict

Szmodics would be an unbelievable signing for Sunderland.

He has been unlucky not to have been given a proper chance to shine in the Championship for the Robins, and I’d say that he’s definitely a class above League One.

He hit the ground running upon his move to Posh, contributing to eight goals in 10 appearances, and you’d back him to become a key player for Phil Parkinson next term.