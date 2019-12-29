Sunderland are plotting a move to sign Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo on loan in the January transfer window, a report from a print edition of the Sun on Sunday (29/12, p55) has claimed.

It has been a hugely difficult first half of the season for Sunderland, who find themselves 15th in the League One standings, seven points adrift of the play-offs after a run of just two wins in 14 games in all competitions under new manager Phil Parkinson.

As a result, it seems as though strengthening their squad in the January transfer window could be crucial to any hopes they have of securing promotion this season, with Semenyo apparently emerging as a target for the Black Cats.

According to the latest reports, Sunderland are keen to bring the 19-year-old to the Stadium of Light on a temporary basis, with Parkinson said to have been given funds to make three or four signings.

A graduate of Bristol City’s academy, Semenyo has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Robins senior side without scoring, although he did net six goals in 32 appearances in total for Newport County during a loan spell with the League Two side in the first half of last season.

Semenyo only signed a new four-year contract with Bristol City this summer, securing his future at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2023, with the club holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

Sunderland’s attack has been a significant problem for them this season, with a lack of goals certainly not helping their stuttering progress in the last few months.

You can therefore understand why they are keen to add to their options in that particular area of the pitch, although given Semnyo’s record, I’m not convinced he is the best man to turn to in this particular situation.

Indeed, there would be a lot of pressure on Semenyo were Sunderland to turn solely to him here, meaning they will surely need to add another attacker alongside the teenager in January at the very least.