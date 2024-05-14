Sunderland are reported to have had former RB Leipzig under-19s captain Elias Lenz training with the squad, following his release from the German club.

The model that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman have installed at Sunderland is one of youth and development. They want to bring in the best young talents before they peak, get them to said peak, and then profit on the pitch, or off it, from their output.

There are, of course, drawbacks to this methodology. Nobody can put an absolute guarantee on which players are going to be good and which aren't, so they do have some players that come in and don't meet their projected heights.

On the opposite side of that coin are the likes of Jack Clarke and Trai Hume, who were bought for miniscule fees, especially in the case of the Northern Irishman, and have now reached the point where the Black Cats are going to seriously profit from them if they are sold.

It's a system that can cause both enjoyment and anger in the fanbase, but it's one that they are wholeheartedly sticking to, despite last season's poor results.

Sunderland's main concerns over transfers this summer will be about holding on to some of their best players, but they are looking at some prospects who could come in and improve the side, with one of them being the former skipper for one of Germany's biggest teams.

Elias Lenz trains with Sunderland

Leipzig have had a mass clear out of their under-19s side, releasing 11 players in total. One of the casualties of these decisions was Lenz, an 18-year-old holding midfielder who is said to have trained with the Black Cats, according to German outlet Bild.

Of the squad of players that RB have released, many have had interest from across Germany and in the US, as per Bild. Lenz is the only one to have caught the eye of an English side.

He is right-footed, 6'1" tall and has played just shy of 50 games for Leipzig's under-19s.

Sunderland managerial target, Danny Röhl, used to work as a coach with the German side, so there could be some interest shown in Lenz and others from the Leipzig academy that have now been released.

Elias Lenz trial is worth a go for Sunderland

From what there is to analyse about the young German, the fact that he captained his youth side is an encouraging sign. That element of leadership has been missing from Sunderland's young squad, and, if they can find somebody with these characteristics that can come in and have an impact on the squad, then it's a move that works well for them.

Their whole model is based around picking up the likes of Lenz and trying to get the best out of them, in order for the Black Cats to make the most out of the player, whether their rewards come on or off the pitch.

The questions around whether this youth-first approach is the best one are certainly valid, and those questions will be raised again when some Sunderland fans hear the news of Lenz's presence in the northeast.

But they aren't paying big bucks to bring him in. They're just trialing him out to see whether he can make the cut, and there's no real harm in that.