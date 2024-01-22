Highlights Sunderland may need to quickly find a replacement for their star player Jack Clarke, who has attracted interest from West Ham United.

While Sunderland's Jack Clarke could fetch a hefty transfer fee this month, with clubs like West Ham United reportedly interested in his signature, the Black Cats will be wary that replacing him will not be an easy thing to do.

Clarke has inspired Sunderland this season with his impressive performances, leading the club's scoring charts with 13 league goals in 28 Championship appearances.

His goals have helped fire Sunderland into promotion contention, with the club sitting just outside the play-off places at the moment following a change in manager, when Tony Mowbray was sacked and replaced by Michael Beale.

This change in management does not appear to have had a detrimental impact on Clarke, who has been linked with a £20 million move to West Ham United this month. With that huge of money being thrown about, the Black Cats will need to sign a replacement, and quickly, if they want to continue to challenge for promotion without their star player in the second half of the season.

Sunderland target Millar as Clarke replacement

If Clarke does leave the Stadium of Light before the end of the month, Sunderland are reportedly targeting Preston North End winger Liam Millar to replace their star forward.

The Canadian winger joined on loan from Swiss side FC Basel in the summer and has been an impressive player for the Lilywhites so far this season.

The former Liverpool player has scored three times while also assisting five in a season that has seen him both play as a wide attacker and slightly further back as a wing-back for Preston.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Sunderland are eyeing up a move for Millar in January, with a permanent transfer for the Canadian the likely deal to be struck with his parent club.

With Basel currently struggling financially and sitting second-bottom of the Swiss Super League, the Black Cats will likely be able to negotiate a good deal for the Canadian winger, which is ideal considering Spurs' 25% sell-on clause in Clarke's contract with Sunderland.

Sunderland will not want to blow all of the reported £20 million fee they could receive for Clarke on a replacement, as the money could be used to invest in other areas of the squad.

Millar is not a readymade Clarke replacement

While he would be a good signing for Sunderland, the Preston winger is not a readymade replacement for Clarke.

Millar has not shown the prolific goalscoring that Clarke has showcased this season, which has been so important for the Black Cats.

Jack Clarke Championship stats - as per SofaScore Games played 28 Minutes per game 89 Goals 13 Goals per game 0.5 Shots per game 2.9 Shot conversion rate 16% Assists 2

After losing top scorers Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo in the summer, the former Spurs man stepped up to become the main goalscorer for Sunderland and Millar can not be expected to be able to step in and reach those levels right away.

The Canadian has only scored three times this season so far, in comparison to Clarke's impressive haul of 13 goals in 28 matches. He also went an extended period without any goal contributions, going 13 matches without a goal or an assist in the Championship.

The 24-year-old has had his bright moments but not shown the consistency that the Sunderland talisman has, which is why he is among the top players in the league this season.

Liam Millar Championship stats - as per SofaScore Games played 22 Minutes per game 70 Goals 3 Goals per game 0.1 Shots per game 1.7 Shot conversion rate 8% Assists 5

Millar does have his positives though, with a pace and dynamism that has helped drive forward the Preston attack on the left hand side all season. His versatility in playing as both a wide forward and a wing-back would be useful but a readymade replacement he is not.

Indeed, there are few players that could realistically be brought in as a readymade replacement for Clarke. The former Spurs winger took time to settle in the Black Cats side and develop into the player he is today.

He was given time by Sunderland before being relied upon as their main star. The Englishman was just one part of an impressive attack last season, while this term he is being relied upon as the main goalscoring threat for the Black Cats.

It would be a big ask for anyone to fill Clarke's shoes, should he move on in January. Millar could turn out to be a worthwhile replacement but you have to feel patience will be needed and Sunderland cannot ask him to hit Clarke's levels straight away.