Highlights Sunderland AFC are interested in signing former player Yann M'Vila in an unexpected January transfer move.

The team is looking to make additions to their squad as they aim to return to the Premier League this season.

M'Vila is a target for Sunderland on a free transfer but faces competition from Lyon and Marseille in France.

Sunderland AFC are reportedly interested in signing one of their former players, Yann M'Vila, in an unexpected January transfer move this month.

The Black Cats are not content with their current squad as they aim to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017. New manager Michael Beale has already been linked with a number of players this window, with additions to the team expected before the end of the month.

They currently sit seventh in the Championship after 27 matches, picking up 40 points in their battle for the top six. While they have impressed this season, additions are needed if they are serious about a push for promotion this season.

Championship Table (As it stands January 17th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Interestingly, the Black Cats have reportedly targeted one of their former players this month for an unlikely loan transfer from Ligue 1.

Sunderland target Yann M'Vila

One player linked with a return to Sunderland is French midfielder Yann M'Vila, eight years after ending his first spell at the Stadium of Light.

The midfielder is a target for the Black Cats this month on a free transfer, after he was released by Greek club Olympiacos in the summer. He is currently without a club.

FootMerceto have reported that M'Vila is a key target for Sunderland this month, after discussing a deal with the midfielder in the summer.

The midfielder has always spoken well of his time at the Stadium of Light, and even claimed they would be the only club he would drop down the divisions to join, in order to help them return to the Premier League.

Journalist Santi Aouna reported that M'Villa has spoken to Sunderland in the last few days, which could indicate a deal for him to return to the club could be close.

However, M'Vila has revealed he is interested in signing for both Lyon or Marseille in Ligue 1, providing Sunderland with some heavy competition for his signature this month.

Yan M'Vila at Sunderland in the Premier League

M'Vila is a face known to Sunderland fans, following the season he spent at the club during their time in the Premier League.

The Frenchman was a highly-rated defensive midfielder back in 2015 when he was signed by Dick Advocaat, joining Sunderland on a season-long loan from Rubin Kazan.

He previously spent a season on loan at Inter Milan, so his signing was seen as quite the coup by Sunderland fans. The then-25 year old signed a loan deal with a view of a permanent transfer the following season, and he impressed during his spell with the Black Cats.

In a difficult campaign in the league that saw Sunderland narrowly avoid relegation, M'Vila was one of the few standouts and Sunderland wanted to sign him on a permanent deal.

However, a missed phone call meant that M'Vila chose against re-joining the Black Cats, which is something that they surely regretted when they were relegated one season later.

M'Vila played 37 matches in the league for Sunderland in his one season at the club, missing the opening game against Leicester City before playing 90 minutes in all-but three of the Black Cats' Premier League campaign that year.

Since leaving Sunderland, M'Vila has spent time at Stade Rennais and Olympiacos. Being a free agent, he could prove a cut-priced transfer for the Black Cats, with his experience and ability potential proving the difference between finishing in the top six or not in the second half of the season.