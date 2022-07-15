Sunderland target, Davies, Dack: The latest Blackburn Rovers news headlines you might have missed

Blackburn Rovers head north of the border on Saturday to take on Celtic as they continue their 2022/23 pre-season schedule.

We are now just a fortnight away from the start of the Championship season – though Rovers will have to wait until Saturday 30th July for their opener against QPR – but before it gets started, the North West club will want to get a few new signings through the door.

The transfer window is in full swing, so here are the latest Blackburn news headlines you might’ve missed…

Jay Haddow signs new deal

18-year-old Jay Haddow has signed a new Blackburn deal and will be staying at Ewood Park despite interest from Sunderland.

The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that the right-back looked set to leave Rovers but has now signed a new contract that runs until 2024, with a further one-year option.

Rovers yet to make Ben Davies offer

Lancs Live has reported that the Ewood Park outfit are yet to submit a formal offer for Liverpool’s Ben Davies.

Davies is said to be exploring his options as there are other clubs interested with the defender’s preference a permanent move – though a loan is still a possibility.

The report claims that the 26-year-old would need to take a significant pay cut to fit in Rovers’ wage structure were he to sign for the club, with the Liverpool Echo claiming the Reds want a deal worth around £4 million.

Bradley Dack update

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has eased fears over the fitness of Bradley Dack.

Dack has returned to training after recovering from a minor knock earlier in pre-season but will not feature against Celtic on the weekend.

On the playmaker, Tomasson told Lancs Live: “He just did a little bit too much for him, nothing serious. I understand the concern because he did those two cruciate ligaments so people can be afraid. Don’t be afraid.”

Tim Sherwood criticism

Tim Sherwood has questioned Tony Mowbray’s summer Ewood Park departure.

Mowbray’s contract was allowed to expire and he left Blackburn at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, which it appears Sherwood does not agree with.

The former Rovers player told Mirror Football on behalf of 888sport (via Lancs Live): “It depends what they want. Tony Mowbray did a fantastic job. I don’t know what goes through some decision-makers’ minds regarding managers.

“For me, for Tony to leave that cub where he has done nothing wrong was an incredible decision but that’s football. Tony knows that.