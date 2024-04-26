Sunderland are said to be in talks with Queens Park Rangers star Chris Willock over a potential summer deal.

According to SB Nation, The Black Cats are hoping to sign the attacking midfielder, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, to try and bolster their squad for the next campaign.

The Sunderland team is one that lacks experience, and this was an issue that Tony Mowbray identified after the club's play-off semi-final loss to Luton Town, as per the Northern Echo, although his concerns weren't properly addressed last summer.

Willock has been one of QPR's better players over the past three seasons, and he won their player of the season award for the 2021/22 campaign. The 26-year-old provided 18 combined goals and assists in 35 league appearances during that season.

Chris Willock's QPR Championship Stats - 2020-21 - 2023-24 Season Apps Starts Goals Assists Average match rating (/10) 23/24* 37 25 4 3 7.04 22/23 28 20 6 2 6.87 21/22 35 33 7 11 7.2 20/21 38 20 3 5 6.83 Stats taken from Sofascore - *correct as of 26th April

SB Nation have said that Willock is looking to move on from Loftus Road when his contract expires in July.

Sunderland's other summer activity

The big issue that the Black Cats need to resolve soon is who their next head coach is going to be. Mike Dodds has been in charge on an interim basis for over two months now, and no decision has been made on who the next man will be.

Will Still, who was a reported target when Mowbray was sacked, could be an option for the club. The young coach's current side, Stade Reims, are said to be preparing potential replacements for him in case he leaves.

Former Sheffield United manager was said to be at the top of the club's list, according to journalist Alan Nixon. However, there may be an issue with bringing him in, as he would want to bring more than one member of his former backroom staff with him, as per Nixon.

This issue around backroom staff would also be a problem with another reported target: Danny Röhl.

The German boss of Sheffield Wednesday would also want to bring in his own people to work with the players, but Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said that any new boss would only be able to bring in one person to add to the existing backroom staff.

There is one positive in these situations. Röhl and Still both have lengthy contracts with their clubs, and Sunderland would have to pay them a compensation fee to bring them to the Stadium of Light.

Speakman did reveal that Sunderland are willing to pay a fee in order to get the right candidate. The fee that Wednesday would want to let their manager leave is said to be large, as per Nixon.

Sunderland beginning their summer recruitment without a permanent manager is odd

If the reports of the club's interest and moves to sign Willock are true, then questions can be asked about why Sunderland are starting their player recruitment when they don't have anyone who is going to be able to coach them next season.

It is well known that the boss of the Black Cats, under the current regime, isn't heavily involved in the decision-making when it comes to signings. But there should be at least some consultation, and that is impossible when they don't have a permanent head coach.

Willock is the type of profile they need. He's got plenty of experience in the division, and they should be able to unlock some more from him, because he's mostly been in a relegation-fighting team since making the move to Loftus Road.

But what if that type of player is someone that the head coach doesn't see as part of his plans? You just don't know, and it all feels a bit backwards at the moment.