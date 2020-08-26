Sunderland talks continuing over potential 22-year-old arrival

Arbenit Xhemajli has headed to Switzerland after his trial period with Sunderland and talks are continuing over a potential permanent move to Wearside for the defender, as per the Sunderland Echo.

The defender featured in the game against Gateshead at the weekend but his trial period is now at an end and Sunderland must now decide whether they’d like to sign him on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old, by all accounts, impressed during that game at the weekend but whether it’s enough to land him a deal remains to be seen.

He didn’t feature in the friendly with Carlisle United last night and Phil Parkinson has explained the current situation with the player:

“The agreement with him was always just for him to stay until last weekend.

“We’ll have a chat this evening about how we are going to progress that.”

The Verdict

He’s available on a free so there shouldn’t be too much concern over finances here, it is more whether the club think he is the right man to come in.

Sunderland have plenty of options available to them this summer but they can’t sign them all, and getting the recruitment right will likely determine their success in 2020/21.

Talks continue here, then, and we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of them, but it does sound at least the player did all he could to try and impress.