Sunderland taking close look at 23-year-old ahead of potential signing

Demetri Mitchell is training with Sunderland at the moment as the Black Cats weigh up a transfer move for the full-back, as per Chronicle Live.

The Wearside club is heading for another season in League One and this will be the campaign that fans hope finally sees them get back into the Championship.

A number of players have already left the club and Aiden O’Brien is one to come in ahead of that, then, and Phil Parkinson is looking at more potential arrivals right now.

They want another option at left-back this transfer window, and the report reveals that Mitchell is currently training with the club ahead of a potential move on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old was once at Manchester United and it remains to be seen if he can earn a deal with the Black Cats.

The Verdict

Sunderland’s preparations for next season are well underway but there can be no doubt that they need to add players to the squad.

Whether the ownership issue is sorted by the end of the summer remains to be seen, of course, but in the meantime, the club still needs to do all it can to sign players.

Mitchell on a free might be a decent option, then, and that is what the club is weighing up right now.