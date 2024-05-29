Sunderland have opened talks over the signing of West Ham striker Divin Mubama this summer.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the 19-year-old is expected to leave the Hammers before the start of next season.

This proved to be a frustrating season for Sunderland, who went into the campaign looking to build on their qualification for the Championship play-offs from the year before.

However, after a bright start under Tony Mowbray, the unexpected decision to replace him Michael Beale failed to payoff, and he was sacked after just a few weeks in charge.

Under interim manager Mike Dodds, the Black Cats eventually ended the campaign 16th in the Championship table, six points clear of the play-offs.

Although they are yet to name a new permanent manager, it appears as though Sunderland are already looking to make moves in the transfer market as they aim for an improved campaign in the 2024/25 season.

Black Cats make move for Divin Mubama

As per this latest update, Sunderland have now opened talks about signing Mubama from West Ham this summer.

Having come through the youth ranks at the Hammers, the striker made his senior debut for the club in November 2022.

In total, he has now made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League side, with his only senior goal for the club coming in a 4-0 win over AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League in March 2023.

Divin Mubama West Ham record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 6 1 1 2023/24 12 0 0 As of 29th May 2024

It is now thought that Mubama will leave West Ham when his contract expires this summer, having become frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities at The London Stadium.

That has apparently spurred Sunderland into action. The Black Cats are said to have opened discussions about a deal to bring the teenager to the Stadium of Light, amid interest from other Championship clubs.

Due to his age, West Ham will still be entitled to compensation if the striker does move on when his contract expires. The extent of that compensation will be determined by a tribunal if the two clubs cannot agree to terms themselves.

For their part, West Ham finished ninth in the Premier League this season, in what proved to be David Moyes' final campaign as manager of the club.

Divin Mubama not a surprising Sunderland target

It could be argued that the news Sunderland are making a move to sign Mubama should be no huge surprise.

The Black Cats struggled badly for a regular source of goals in attack this season, and so it makes sense that they would want to recruit some more centre forward options this summer.

Mubama obviously fills that role, and with the club regularly signing promising young players, the West Ham man fits the mould in that respect as well.

There will of course, be some questions and concerns about the lack of goals that the teenager has scored in his senior career so far.

He though, may argue that things would have been different had he been given more regular opportunities at West Ham.

Even so, if this deal does get done, that will make it interesting to see if this is a signing that ends up paying off for Sunderland.