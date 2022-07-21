Sunderland take action in transfer race with Middlesbrough and QPR

Sunderland have made a loan offer as they look to beat Middlesbrough and QPR to the signing of Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, according to inews.

The 20-year-old impressed while on loan at MK Dons last season and now looks likely to spend the 2022/23 campaign in the Championship.

It is understood that Parrott is available for loan but only to a club that will play him as a number 9 and not in the number 10 role, where he was mostly used by Liam Manning last term.

Sunderland, Boro, and QPR have all been linked with a move for the Republic of Ireland international but it seems the Stadium of Light outfit have now taken action as they look to win the race for him.

inews has reported that the Black Cats have made Spurs a loan offer for the striker.

The report claims that they’re also in talks with Everton over a permanent move for Nathan Broadhead after his strong performance on loan last term.

The Verdict

Parrott would be a fantastic addition to Alex Neil’s squad so it’s good news that the club have taken action.

The 20-year-old was impressive at MK Dons last season and it’s no surprise that there are multiple Championship clubs in pursuit of him.

Having Parrott, Ross Stewart, and potentially Broadhead to choose from heading into the new season would be a fantastic position to be in.

Neither deal is done yet though and for the time being, Stewart is the only out and out striker available to him, which is an issue.