Sunderland take action ahead of global coronavirus fears

Sunderland players have been told to stay in the country over the upcoming international break with growing global concern over the coronavirus.

The number of cases has risen over 3500 this week with widespread fears growing ever higher. Sunderland will be taking no chances after informing their players to stay in the United Kingdom as they prepare for games against Southend and Shrewsbury after the break in play.

Speaking in his pre-Gillingham press conference, Phil Parkinson explained the football club’s decision: “The break comes after Blackpool and possibly the Southend game and we have told the lads not to go abroad. It’s a decision we have made as a club because it’s unwise.

“We need to give ourselves every chance of keeping the virus away from the football club.”

The Scottish Football Association have already taken it upon themselves to prevent footballers, staff and officials from shaking hands before the SPL fixture list in midweek with Italian authorities making the decision to play all sporting events behind closed doors until April 3rd.

Sunderland will have a lot to play for between now and the end of the season and Phil Parkinson will need his entire squad available ahead of a busy run-in.

The Black Cats are currently sat fifth in the League One table, and are four points behind Rotherham United as they look to close the gap on the automatic promotion places.

Parkinson’s men will be looking to close that gap this weekend as they host Gillingham at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as they look to return to the Sky Bet Championship at the second time of asking after an agonising play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic last season at Wembley.

The Verdict

The actions of Sunderland are pretty reasonable with the growing fear of the new virus.

The last thing that Sunderland will need is for one of their players to catch coronavirus and bring it back to their training ground ahead of a hectic and meaningful run-in.

With the Middle-East becoming a more popular destination for footballers to jet off to during the international break, football club’s around the country need to stop their players from endangering their health for the sake of a good holiday.

Perhaps the Sunderland players will be better off remaining on the training ground in order to ignite their promotion push after it took a stumble last week against Coventry City.