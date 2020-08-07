Sunderland table offer to 27-year-old

Sunderland have reportedly offered a contract to Luke Garbutt, as Phil Parkinson looks to solve his issue at left-back early this summer.

Parkinson is preparing for his first full season in-charge of Sunderland, with transfers a key priority for the Black Cats as they look ahead to a third season in League One.

A left-back is a priority for Parkinson, with Garbutt and Demetri Mitchell both options.

As per Chronicle Live, they’ve offered a contract to Garbutt, who is a free agent now following his release from Everton.

Over the course of his senior career, Garbutt has made just 12 appearances for Everton, with loan spells at six different clubs offering the 27-year-old a chance to grow in the EFL.

He’s spent time with Cheltenham, Colchester, Fulham, Wigan Athletic, Oxford and, most recently, Ipswich Town.

Last season in League One, he made 28 appearances for Paul Lambert’s side and scored five goals, with a further strike coming in the FA Cup.

The 27-year-old also registered three assists, impressing as a full-back and also showing enough to offer an option in a more advanced position if required.

The Verdict

Garbutt is a steady League One signing and, if Sunderland get their hands on him, they will be delighted.

He really impressed at Ipswich last season and after many loan spells around the EFL, it is time for him find a permanent home.

If Sunderland can match his ambition and challenge for promotion, he might well take up their offer of a contract.

