Sunderland sweating on duo ahead of Gillingham test

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has revealed that the Black Cats are going to be making a late call on both Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead ahead of tomorrow’s League One clash with Gillingham.

The third tier table is certainly a different picture for these two sides, but that does not mean that it’s an easy one to call.

Sunderland have obviously got the quality to win the game and they will be eager to in order to keep their play-off hopes firmly alive, but Gillingham have shown real signs of life under Neil Harris and can see light at the end of their relegation-battle tunnel.

Certainly, the Gills will prove tough opponents and so Alex Neil will be keen to impress on his players that they need to be up for the fight this weekend.

It remains to be seen who he selects for his XI, though, with him revealing that late calls will be made on both Pritchard and Broadhead, though he said both are making good progress in terms of getting themselves into contention – as per Sunderland reporter Phil Smith.

The Verdict

Sunderland won’t want to rush these players back if they are not ready but it is clear that they have a chance and so they are giving them as much chance as possible.

Whoever plays, though, they will be expected to do a professional job this weekend and get an important three points against Gillingham.

