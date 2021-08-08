Sunderland sweat on Sheffield United transfer as Blades weigh up third party

Sheffield United are considering sending Daniel Jebbison on loan to Belgian side Beerschot, according to The Sun.

Jebbison burst onto the first-team scene at Sheffield United towards the end of last season, making four appearances in the Premier League.

The Canadian-born international became the youngest ever player to score on his full Premier League debut, too, scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Jebbison was missing from last night’s squad which fell to a 1-0 defeat against Birmingham City as speculation surrounds his immediate future.

Sunderland, Doncaster and Burton have all been chasing the forward’s signature on loan, but they could now all be dealt a blow.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United are considering sending Jebbison on loan to Belgian side Beerschot as he looks to continue his development.

United owner, Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud, also owns Beerschot, and the Blades currently have Ismaila Coulibaly on loan there.

Femi Seriki is another United player who could also make the move to the Belgian club, due to the club’s obvious relationship.

The Verdict

United and Beerschot clearly have a relationship and it would make sense for the two clubs to strike a deal for Jebbison here.

I believe that staying in England would really benefit the youngster, though, especially a really competitive division such as League One.

He’s only 18 and needs to be looked after, but on the flip side, a change of scenery could help him develop not only as a player but as a person too.