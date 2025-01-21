Championship duo Sunderland and Swansea City are both said to be keen on Hibernian central midfielder Reuben McAllister.

That’s according to Scottish publication the Daily Record, who posted the update on their transfer blog (12:43), with the second tier pair both casting an eye over the talented teenager.

McAllister is said to be out of contract at Easter Road this summer, leaving the English sides keen to make the most of his availability, with both teams wanting to bring the midfielder in to their respective development squads.

Having been on the books of Bristol City in his youth, the young star is thought to be highly-rated, and caught the eye while on loan with Cove Rangers in the first-half of the season, where the Black Cats and the Swans were said to have sent scouts to watch him.

Reuben McAllister availability alerts Sunderland and Swansea City

It looks as if Sunderland and Swansea City are set to battle it out for McAllister in the days before the current transfer window comes to an end on February 3, with the latest update from the Daily Record claiming that the player wants to get his long-term future sorted at such a pivotal point in his career.

Having already moved across the border once in his fledgling career, the midfielder - who is the son of former Bristol City player Jamie - could well be on his travels once again in the current transfer window, as he continues to gather attention at such a tender age.

The 18-year-old has featured twice for Hibernian this season, with appearances in the SFA Cup and Challenge Cup to his name, and found the back of the net in the latter during a 3-3 draw with Albion Rovers back in July.

Since then, he has been catching the eye for Cove Rangers in the Scottish third tier, where he has featured eight times this season, playing 340 minutes along the way, and also has experience playing in the Europa Conference League with the Hibees in the past.

Reuben McAllister set to be a signing for the future for Sunderland or Swansea City

McAllister has long been a player tipped for a bright future in the game, with father Jamie [pictured, left] telling the Edinburgh Evening News that his son was close to signing a three-year deal with Bristol City back in 2022, before making the decision to move to the Edinburgh side, where his dad was assistant manager.

Two years on, and the talented midfielder could be set for a return to the English game, which will likely leave the Robins wondering what might have been, had the teenager decided to stay at Ashton Gate.

Nevertheless, Swansea and Sunderland will be eying the star as a prospect for the future, with the latter having garnered quite the reputation for progressing young players’ careers of late.

With the likes of Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham being allowed the chance to shine at the Stadium of Light at such a tender age, McAllister could well have his head turned in the next few weeks, with his future up in the air at this moment in time.