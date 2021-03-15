Sunderland supporters will surely love what Kyril Louis-Dreyfus did following historic Wembley victory

Sunderland’s victory over Tranmere Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy final was a huge moment for supporters.

The 1-0 victory gave the Black Cats their first Wembley victory since that famous FA Cup win in 1973 – ending a 48-year stretch without a win at the national stadium.

The gravity of the victory was certainly felt by supporters all over Wearside, but it seems that the local landmark wasn’t lost on the new chairman.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus only completed his takeover earlier this year but is already endearing himself to supporters with his genuine love and passion to throw himself into the local community.

That’s been done by improving the streaming service to allow fans a greater viewing experience online, but also by taking an interest in the history of the club.

While the club account and player were sharing pictures of their Papa John’s Trophy victory, Dreyfus took to Instagram to share a famous image from the club’s FA Cup victory in 1937.

The image, which was shared on Twitter by Sunderland Echo reporter James Copley, showed local hero Raich Carter showing off the FA Cup trophy after scoring in the 3-1 victory over Preston North End in the final.

A Sunderland-born sportsman, Carter is a local legend after representing and captaining his hometown for eight years before World War Two – a six-year period that arguably cost him the prime years of his career.

Carter is fondly remembered among supporters as a Sunderland great and such a lovely touch from Dreyfus is bound to have gone down well with the fans who hold local heroes so close to their hearts.

The verdict

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is doing everything right at the moment.

Building a relationship with Sunderland’s supporters is paramount to succeeding at the Stadium Of Light and little touches like this will go a long way to helping him achieve this.

Of course winning the Papa John’s Trophy is huge as well, but the biggest achievement would surely be securing promotion.