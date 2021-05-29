Sunderland supporters will surely love Dion Sanderson’s response following loan man’s return to Rangers

Jordan Jones could be a big miss for Sunderland next season.

The winger has spent the last six months on loan at the Stadium Of Light and has really established himself as a big player for the club both on and off the pitch.

The 26-year-old had fallen out of favour at Rangers and so a move to Wearside offered the perfect opportunity to show exactly what he could do with a view to a potential summer move.

After 21 appearances with the club, Jones racked up seven goal contributions – a significant amount to help the club to the play-offs.

Reports from Football Insider claimed that Jones has enjoyed his time at the club so much that he’d be keen to turn his loan move permanent in the summer – however it remains to be seen if that will come to fruition.

Jones wasn’t the only loan star to make a big impression at Sunderland this term, with Wolves defender Dion Sanderson also enjoying his season at the club, and while Jones penned an emotional message to supporters, it was Sanderson who responded with warm wishes for his former teammate.

Sanderson posted “The boy. Was a pleasure, good luck for the future,” to which Jones responded, “My bro, always.”

The verdict

Sunderland supporters would love to have these players back at the club next season.

Dion Sanderson and Jordan Jones put in some huge performances over the course of the campaign, playing a massive role in helping the club to the play-off spots.

While they missed out on promotion, the hope is that the Black Cats will be bigger and stronger next time around.

Securing both players again could be a longshot, but if Lee Johnson can pull off such a double deal then it would be a massive boost.