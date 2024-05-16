Highlights Diallo shone at Sunderland with impressive stats, but back at Man United he has struggled to make an impact in the same way.

Despite Diallo's lack of game time and injuries, he has shown promise with key moments like his winning goal against Liverpool.

Sunderland fans enjoyed seeing Diallo perform well against Newcastle, but are left with thoughts of what could have been if he stayed.

Amad Diallo has not had as much success as he had perhaps hoped with Manchester United after heading back to Old Trafford from his loan spell at Sunderland, but his goal against Newcastle United last night was a bright moment for both sets of supporters.

The winger spent a solitary season in the North East, but it was a very productive loan stint away from the Red Devils, with Diallo making an incredible impact at the Stadium of Light, scoring 14 goals and collecting a further three assists in the league and inspiring their promotion push in the Championship.

It may have ended in disappointment with a play-off semi-final loss to Luton Town, unfortunately for Diallo and for Tony Mowbray, but he left a lasting impression on Wearside as one of the most successful loan signings in the club's recent history.

Diallo's good form was likely to have alerted Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who was surely considering looking to integrate the 21-year-old into his first-team squad this season. Diallo had joined as an 18-year-old from Atalanta for £37 million, meaning he was under pressure from the get go in his career.

Amad Diallo's Manchester United impact

Of course, losing Diallo was a huge blow for the Black Cats, even though realistically they had to go up to have any chance of bringing him back to the club this season.

Despite it having a cruel ending, Diallo was a resounding success on Wearside. However, that hasn't necessarily translated whilst back at his parent club, Manchester United. His performances convinced them to keep him around despite plenty of interest from the second tier and abroad.

Diallo has not featured frequently at all back with his parent club, taking his spot as an unused substitute in some of their games, or not involved at all. That's after a serious knee injury he picked up against Arsenal in pre-season last July kept him out until almost the New Year.

In recent months his game time has increased somewhat, albeit not as much as he perhaps would have hoped. He has impressed in certain games, with his last-minute winner against Liverpool sending Old Trafford into hysterics in an FA Cup victory in March, as Diallo became an instant hero to Man United fans. He was sent-off for his celebration, but that did not ruin the incredible personal moment for the player.

He was yet to bag his first Premier League goal, but prior to the game against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening, Diallo had played ten games, scoring once. He picked up his first start in the league in the defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, and was rewarded with another against Sunderland's bitter rivals.

Yesterday was Diallo's shot, and he took it with both hands. Firstly, collecting an assist for Kobbie Mainoo's opener, before smashing home from the edge of the box to make it 2-1 in a game the Red Devils won 3-2 at Old Trafford. It had to be him in some ways - picking up his first two league goal contributions against Newcastle.

Those flashes of brilliance are where Diallo will one day be for Man United. He's shown that he can produce in big games against Liverpool and Newcastle, and if he continues to do so, then ten Hag will continue to put his faith in him. At 21-years-old, he has the world at his feet, and Sunderland fans will have enjoyed that moment immensely.

Amad Diallo's career stats - Transfermarkt Team Appearances (all comps) Goals Assists Manchester United 20 3 2 Rangers 13 3 0 Sunderland 42 14 4

A bittersweet taste for Sunderland

Seeing one of their former players perform so well against Newcastle will obviously have been wonderful for many Sunderland fans, but for many it will also leave a feeling of major what ifs and buts from the season they have just seen.

They had been hoping to build upon their play-off finish last term, where players like Diallo and Jack Clarke lit up the division on the flanks, making Sunderland one of the most exciting teams to watch. Not only that, but the club were in contact with the Red Devils in January, with a view to bringing the Ivorian back to the club.

Diallo seemed frustrated with his situation, even dropping hints on social media about his desire to return to the Stadium of Light. The Sun then claimed that the 21-year-old was willing to return to Wearside if Tony Mowbray remained in charge in January. Whilst Fabrizio Romano later outlined that Sunderland was Diallo's preferred destination if he were to move away temporarily from Manchester United again in January.

No move materialised, and their season quickly petered out, spiralling into a sorry situation and a disappointing 16th-placed finish, and one which Diallo would surely have helped remedy. However, a moment like yesterday gave Sunderland fans something to savour in an otherwise disappointing campaign, and there will still remain optimism among many supporters that their young group of players can turn things around next season.