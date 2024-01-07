Highlights Birmingham City are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Tony Mowbray, which would be a popular choice among supporters.

Rooney's tenure at the club was unpopular and unsuccessful, leading to his departure.

Mowbray achieved success at Sunderland, reaching the play-offs, and his departure was controversial, making Black Cats fans worried about potential success at Birmingham City.

Birmingham City are closing in on the appointment of Tony Mowbray as their new boss, according to talkSPORT.

This would be a popular appointment at St Andrew's, with many supporters keen on the 60-year-old replacing Rooney, who wasn't popular during his time in the Midlands.

Rooney's predecessor John Eustace had guided the club into the play-offs during the early stages of the season, but with Blues' board wanting a new brand of football to be implemented, he was sacked and replaced by the Manchester United legend.

This appointment was met with a huge amount of scepticism, not just because Eustace had done so well before he was brutally dismissed, but also because Rooney hasn't achieved too much during his managerial career thus far.

He did a decent job at Derby County - but Liam Rosenior was credited as being a crucial figure for the Rams during the 2021/22 season when they fought bravely against the drop.

As perhaps expected, the former England captain struggled to implement his style and he won just two games during his time in charge.

Inevitably, he was sacked, with Rooney leaving his role at St Andrew's earlier this month after overseeing Blues' fall down the Championship table.

Mowbray is expected to come in to replace him.

Tony Mowbray's time at Sunderland

Mowbray was appointed by Sunderland during the early stages of last season, shortly after Alex Neil left for Stoke City.

With Ross Stewart out for much of the season and Ellis Simms being recalled by Everton midway through the campaign, it wouldn't have been a surprise if the Black Cats had finished in the bottom half of the division.

But the 60-year-old did a remarkable job, guiding the club into the play-offs before they were defeated by Luton Town in the semis.

They weren't even in a poor league position at the time of his departure, even though results went against him during the latter stages of his time at the Stadium of Light, with the club sat in ninth position following his last game in charge.

Sunderland supporters will be worried about Tony Mowbray thriving at Birmingham City

Although the Black Cats' supporters will want to see Mowbray succeed considering how well he did on Wearside, they will be worried about their side potentially looking foolish for parting ways with him.

His departure from the Stadium of Light was a very controversial one considering he did extremely well for much of his tenure - and he will have a point to prove now at Birmingham.

That added motivation can only benefit the Midlands side, who are in desperate need of Rooney's successor to pick them up following a poor last few months.

Blues certainly have the potential to climb up the table, with their summer business reinforcing just how much potential they have.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

The BSHL cloud has been lifted from St Andrew's now and it won't take long for a feel-good factor to come back at the club if things go well during the early stages of Mowbray's time at the helm.

It may not take too long for them to climb up the table either - and with Michael Beale enduring a mixed start to life at the Stadium of Light - the Black Cats' supporters will worry that their league rivals will richly benefit from Mowbray's experience whilst they potentially struggle under Beale.

The Wearside club need to look to the future now rather than focus on the past, but you can't help but feel they may end up regretting sacking Mowbray, even though the club has huge potential.

Whether Mowbray was the ideal candidate to unlock that potential remains to be seen - but you would back him to thrive at Birmingham if he's appointed.