Sunderland supporters shouldn’t fear recent Man United loanee blip: Opinion

Sunderland have dropped back out of the Championship play-off places after Tuesday evening’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rotherham United.

Tony Mowbray warned ahead of the game that the Millers were a dangerous side and so it proved as goals from Ollie Rathbone and Shane Ferguson earned the home side the three points at the New York Stadium despite Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt opening his account for the Black Cats.

In a busy February schedule, slip-ups happen and Sunderland’s job now is to ensure they bounce back when they face Coventry City on Saturday.

Plenty of Mowbray’s players will have been frustrated by their individual performances against Rotherham but the midweek game and Amad Diallo is likely among them.

According to Wyscout, the Manchester United loanee has failed to register a shot-creating action and mustered just one shot, off target, himself across his last two games for the Black Cats despite playing the full 90 minutes on both occasions.

With star striker Ross Stewart out injured for the rest of the season, this blip from Diallo may raise concerns among parts of the Stadium of Light faithful but they shouldn’t fear and should instead trust the man at the helm to get the forward back to his best.

First of all, it’s worth noting that the Ivory Coast international played a part in Sunderland’s goal on Tuesday evening – creating space for himself on the right with a silky turn before sliding the ball to Luke O’Nien, who whipped in the cross for Gelhardt to convert.

By his own standards, Diallo may not have been quite at the races in the past two games but he’s hardly been out of form and such lulls are expected for a 20-year-old that is still cutting his teeth at senior level.

Before the move to the Stadium of Light, there were serious questions being asked about whether United had made a mistake by spending big to sign him from Atalanta as a teenager but Mowbray has helped him rediscover his confidence and with it some outstanding form – scoring seven times and providing three assists in 29 appearances for the North East club.

The Sunderland boss has spoken at length about fostering the right environment for the young players at the club and about giving them the love they need to succeed.

Whether it requires taking him out of the starting XI for Saturday’s game against Coventry or, in fact, showing full faith by sticking with him, you would trust Mowbray to do what is best for Diallo and for the Black Cats.

Supporters shouldn’t fear this recent blip just yet, not with Mowbray at the helm.