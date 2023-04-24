A Dennis Cirkin brace against West Brom gave Sunderland a huge boost in their bid for Premier League promotion.

The Black Cats earned all three points on Sunday despite going down 1-0 away at the Hawthorns on the cusp of half-time.

Luke O’Nien gave away a penalty that was converted by John Swift in stoppage time, but two second half goals from Cirkin turned the game around in Sunderland’s favour.

Cirkin earned man of the match, which led to an emotional post-game interview alongside O’Nien on Sky Sports.

Can Sunderland secure a play-off place?

O’Nien joined up with the squad late during the early hours of Sunday morning as he was away from the team due to his wife giving birth to second child over the weekend.

The 28-year-old dedicated the result to his second-born and his wife, with the team now sitting sixth in the table with just two games remaining.

How did Sunderland fans respond?

This interview received plenty of responses from Sunderland supporters, who celebrated a big win over a promotion rival on Sunday afternoon.

Here is what some of them said…

People claimed this interview was a shining example of why they follow the club, praising the two men for how they represent Sunderland.

They were also praised for their performance on the pitch against Albion.

This interview also highlighted just how much adoration the fanbase has for this current crop of players.

With promotion potentially on the horizon, this team has people reminded of what it was like to follow the club when they were younger.

O’Nien’s role in the club’s rise back up from League One has also been highlighted, with the player cementing himself as a fan favourite with his performances in the Championship.

Meanwhile, some believe the Englishman can’t be allowed to play for another club for the rest of his career, such is the admiration that supporters have for him as an ambassador of the Black Cats.