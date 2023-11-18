Highlights Eliezer Mayenda made his long-awaited debut for Sunderland, impressing fans with his direct, pacy, and tricky attacking style.

Despite only playing for 16 minutes, Mayenda had 11 touches and two shots, showing his fearlessness in testing the goalkeeper.

Sunderland fans have high hopes for the 18-year-old striker, who was signed with great expectations and has the potential to excel in the future.

Eliezer Mayenda finally made his Sunderland debut in the Black Cats' 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

It was a long-awaited debut for Mayenda, who joined the club in the summer but was almost immediately ruled out with a hamstring injury which has seen him miss the first part of the season.

Having the 18-year-old forward available is a huge benefit for the Black Cats, who signed a number of strikers in the summer but are yet to see any of those additions find the back of the net.

Mayenda's debut felt like a long time coming and manager Tony Mowbray will be hoping that his promising cameo appearance from the bench is just the start of a successful spell in the North East.

Who is Eliezer Mayenda?

Mayenda is an 18-year-old striker who was born in Zaragoza and began his youth career at Spanish outfit CD Ebro. Further youth spells at French clubs Breuillet FC and CS Bretigny followed, before joining French Ligue 2 club FC Sochaux-Montbéliard.

The forward made his competitive debut for Sochaux as a 16-year-old in a Coupe de France match against Nantes in December 2021. In doing so, he became the youngest player in Sochaux's history. The following season saw Mayenda break into Sochaux's Ligue 2 team, where he made 15 league appearances, scoring one goal.

He joined the Black Cats in the summer where he signed a five-year contract, the fee believed to be in the region of £1million, according to the Northern Chronicle.

The Spain U17 international had only been at the club for a matter of days when he suffered a hamstring strain. However, Mayenda has worked his way back to full fitness and after recently featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hibernian, it was only a matter of time before his first-team debut came.

What can Eliezer Mayenda offer Sunderland?

During his 16-minute cameo against Birmingham, Mayenda showed that he's a direct, pacy and tricky attacker who isn't afraid to drive forward and take on defenders.

As first impressions go, it was a hugely positive one for the youngster who lived up to the hype surrounding him. The challenge for the 18-year-old is to back up his impressive cameo when he gets the chance to start. He's received praise for the way he performed from the bench, with supporters telling the Roker Report that they look forward to seeing more of the youngster.

According to Sofascore, Mayenda had 11 touches of the ball in just 16 minutes and had two shots, showing that he's not afraid to to try and test the keeper.

When he was signed in July, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the Sunderland AFC website, "Eliezer is an exciting, quick and direct player, who's equally effective with the ball to feet or running beyond opponents.

"We are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC and I’m sure our fans will enjoy watching him and following his journey with us. He’ll naturally need some time to adapt and integrate, but he’s full of ambition and I know how much he’s looking forward to showing everyone what he's capable of.”

Sunderland fans shouldn't expect too much too soon, especially after a bad injury, but it looks like they have a really promising player on their books in Mayenda.