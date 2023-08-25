Highlights Luke O'Nien is known for his off-field contributions, supporting charities, advocating for positive causes, and displaying kindness.

His positive reputation has been boosted after it emerged that he proved himself a hero up in the North East last night by saving a dog from drowning.

O'Nien has also engaged in various actions such as stopping to help a stranded family and raising funds for the NHS during the pandemic.

Luke O'Nien is a player that has often earned the right attention away from the field.

He has long pledged support to charitable organisations, frequently advocates for positive causes in society, and has gained wide praise for his general kind nature on more than one occasion.

Plenty of footballers can be guilty of gaining a negative spotlight away from football, but O'Nien is the polar opposite and remains an endeared figure among Football League supporters up and down the country irrespective of club loyalties.

He even goes above and beyond to simply do the right thing, and he did just that last night by saving a dog from dying on the beach in Sunderland.

This morning, the Sunderland skipper agreed a new deal with the club, too, with his former contract having been set to expire next summer.

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien saves dog from dying on Sunderland beach

The story had circulated on social media this morning, before Sunderland confirmed that the reported events were indeed true, with O'Nien coming to the rescue and saving an elderly Labrador on the beach that had nearly died while swimming in the sea.

An eyewitness report said of the act: "Down beach tonight with dog and watched a lad save the life of an elderly Labrador that had what I thought drowned.

"After going under whilst swimming and been pulled out by women (sic) owner, lad ran over and kept pumping dogs chest until it coughed up lots of sea water, eventually it came round and got to its feet.

"Young lad was Luke O'Nien, take a bow son, brilliant job what a genuinely lovely fella, much respect, don't think the few people who where (sic) there realised who you were."

What else has Sunderland's Luke O'Nien done?

O'Nien has engaged in a whole host of positive actions during his time at the Stadium of Light, where he has spent the last six seasons of his career after signing from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer of 2018.

Only in January, and amid the build-up for Sunderland's upcoming Tees-Wear derby showdown against Middlesbrough no less, O'Nien was in the headlines for stopping off and providing moral support to a family that had broken down on the A19 and spent well over an hour stuck in cold conditions waiting for assistance.

Meanwhile, in his first season with the Mackems, he received the club's PFA Community Champion award for his dedicated and continuous support of Sunderland's main charity, Foundation of Light.

Within this, O'Nien supported various educational causes and attended hospitals and hospices, which quickly married his on-pitch performances and helped him to become a real fan favourite among the Sunderland faithful.

The 28-year-old was even named as the North East Football Writers' Association Personality of the Year after he raised in excess of £7,000 for the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic by performing daily fitness sessions on YouTube, which helped to raise funds and also keep supporters active in what was a wholly testing period of time.