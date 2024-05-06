Highlights Kevin Ball's tough-tackling style and dedication made him a Sunderland legend, with 388 appearances over nine years.

Sunderland fans adored Ball, who won Supporter Association's Player of the Year thrice and captained the team to two promotions.

Ball continued his legacy off the pitch, staying connected with the club in coaching and ambassador roles until his departure in 2022.

Kevin Ball made 388 appearances in his nine years at Sunderland and won the hearts of Black Cats fans for his tough-tackling, no-nonsense approach to the game.

Ball was born in 1964 in Hastings, East Sussex and began his footballing career at Coventry City in 1981, before moving to Portsmouth a year later, having not made an appearance for the Sky Blues.

The central midfielder featured over 100 times for Pompey, winning promotion twice, before he was brought to Sunderland by Denis Smith in 1990, with the Black Cats back in the top flight for the first time in five seasons.

Despite relegation to the second-tier in his first season, 'Bally' as he was affectionately nicknamed by Sunderland fans, won the Supporter Association's Player of the Year for 1990/91 and quickly set the tone for an iconic spell on Wearside.

Known as a hard tackler, Ball amassed 71 yellow cards and five red cards across his nine years as a player for the club - only Lee Cattermole has more reds, with six.

Ball became a bonafide club legend at Sunderland

He became an integral part of every squad under five different managers in his first six years at the club, playing in both central midfield and at centre-back, and he was a key cog in the Sunderland side that reached the FA Cup Final in 1992 but lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Ball was one of the few players at the time that consistently shone for the Black Cats, winning the Supporter Association’s Player of the Year two more times in 1992-93 and 1994-95.

After saving them from relegation to the third tier the previous season, Peter Reid was the man to guide Sunderland into the Premier League for the first time as they won the First Division title in 1995/96, with Ball still playing an essential role in their success after becoming club captain.

Now 31, he continued to perform in the top-flight and won Player of the Year for a fourth time, but was unable to save the Black Cats from relegation at the first time of asking in 1996/97.

With Sunderland now at the Stadium of Light, it only took another two seasons to win promotion back to the Premier League, and Ball was captain as he lifted the Division One title once again in 1999.

It was that summer when he decided to call time on his Black Cats career that spanned nine years, with 388 games played and 25 goals scored - but not before a testimonial against Italian side Sampdoria that saw 27,000 fans turn out to celebrate his achievements.

He saw out his career with Fulham and Burnley before hanging up his boots in 2002 at 37-years-old.

Ball's post-playing days

Ball's affinity with Sunderland did not end there though, as he maintained close ties with the club following his retirement.

He returned to Wearside as first-team coach with Mick McCarthy in 2003, before later taking charge of the club’s Under-18s and Under-21s.

After McCarthy was sacked in 2006, Ball became caretaker manager at the Stadium of Light and took five points from the final ten games of the 2005/06 season as they finished bottom of the Premier League.

He also managed the first team on an interim basis in 2013, and he continued to play a part in the progression of young players as a Technical Coach, whilst also holding titles such as International Development Executive and Club Ambassador.

Kevin Ball's Sunderland managerial statistics 2006 & 2013 (all comps, transfermarkt) Games managed 13 Wins 2 Draws 2 Losses 9

Ball officially left Sunderland in 2022, but will never be forgotten by Black Cats fans for his hard-work, dedication and commitment in the three decades that he spent at the club.

Upon the announcement of his departure, current Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus spoke of his admiration for Ball.

He said: "Kevin is a Sunderland AFC legend in the truest sense of the word and he will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light.

"As a player, coach and ambassador, he has embodied the spirit of Sunderland and set an example to all of those around him, including players and staff. We thank him for his immense contribution and wish him well for the future."

A legacy that goes beyond the hard image he left on the pitch at Sunderland.